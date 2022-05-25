AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 377 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 377 ($4.74).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.03) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.10) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 247.60 ($3.12) on Friday. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 242.80 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 452.40 ($5.69). The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 330.33.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.