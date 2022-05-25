Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

