Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 221.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

