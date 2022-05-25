Alerus Financial NA Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $243.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,364. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

