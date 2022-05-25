Alerus Financial NA Has $520,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.51, for a total value of $2,019,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,612 shares of company stock worth $5,982,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $675.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,324. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $716.27 and its 200-day moving average is $742.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

