Alerus Financial NA Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,467 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.45. 233,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,550,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

