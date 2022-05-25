Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 67415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

ALFVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5024 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

