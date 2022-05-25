Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $122.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00092619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00295330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025583 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,220,425,002 coins and its circulating supply is 6,813,254,123 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.