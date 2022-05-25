Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Stock Price Up 5%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,655,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

ALLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth $105,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth $15,120,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

