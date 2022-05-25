Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Stock Price Up 5%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,655,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
ALLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41.
About Allego (NYSE:ALLG)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
