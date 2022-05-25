Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,871 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Alliant Energy worth $52,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

