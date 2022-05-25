Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS) Insider John Smyth Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS – Get Rating) insider John Smyth bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).
John Smyth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, John Smyth bought 22,553 shares of Allup Silica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,706.36 ($1,919.40).
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, John Smyth bought 500,000 shares of Allup Silica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,000.00 ($56,737.59).
Allup Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Allup Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allup Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.