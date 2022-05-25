Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $44.92 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

