Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 4.4%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $159.17 and last traded at $161.29. Approximately 6,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 542,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The company had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after buying an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

