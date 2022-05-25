Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,329.84.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $2,116.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,506.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2,693.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

