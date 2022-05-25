Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amarin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 65.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $539.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.