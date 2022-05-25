Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. The company had a trading volume of 596,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

