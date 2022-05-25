Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Samantha Holroyd Buys 438 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $12,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMTB opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $970.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

