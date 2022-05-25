American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.9% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,107. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

