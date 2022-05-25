American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after buying an additional 472,139 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,385,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $723,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,324,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,124,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of APTV opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

