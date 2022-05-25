American International Group Inc. Has $16.08 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

