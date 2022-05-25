American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.30 million, a PE ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

