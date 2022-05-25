Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.07.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

