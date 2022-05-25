Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00011273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $51.37 million and $1.79 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,777.65 or 0.56321319 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00493879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033076 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,585.78 or 1.36243424 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

