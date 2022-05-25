Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.40. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $41.05.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

