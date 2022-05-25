Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. BRP posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. BRP’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,977. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BRP by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in BRP by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BRP by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BRP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.