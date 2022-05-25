Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. IBEX reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

IBEX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,256. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IBEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

