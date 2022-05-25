Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $14.02 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $11.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $57.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 billion to $58.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.15 billion to $57.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.75. 10,786,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,169,205. The company has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.