Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

May 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.04. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $5,092,865 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.65 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

