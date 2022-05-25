Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to report sales of $77.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.56 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $314.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $323.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $335.74 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 70,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,934. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $786.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

