Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.72 Million

Brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) to post sales of $111.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.24 million and the lowest is $108.20 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $51.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $382.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.05 million to $385.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $407.35 million, with estimates ranging from $374.99 million to $439.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

TNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 693,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,648. The company has a market capitalization of $710.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 23.81 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

