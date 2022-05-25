Analysts Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $9.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $84,684,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after buying an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 423,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.