Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $7.36 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.