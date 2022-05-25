Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 307,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,822. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $795.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 403,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

