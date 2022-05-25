Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.65. Veritex posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.69. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,115. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

