Analysts Set CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target at $15.20

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

PRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

PRTS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 155,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,831. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $388.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $166.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,453 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 148,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,162 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,339,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

