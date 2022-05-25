Analysts Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $28.33

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 19,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,579. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

