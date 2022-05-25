Analysts Set Expectations for V.F. Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. V.F. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

