Analysts Set Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target at $11.67

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSGM shares. Benchmark lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Noble Financial lowered Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at $73,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.97. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

