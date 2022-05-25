Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target at $15.28

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

RXT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

