Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $16.71

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.50. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,602. The company has a market capitalization of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Viant Technology (Get Rating)
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
