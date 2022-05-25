Analysts Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target at $19.57

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Vonage has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,452 shares of company stock worth $5,659,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.