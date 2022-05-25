Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) PT Lowered to $28.00

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 44.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 298.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.