Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Trading Up 6.3%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 6,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

