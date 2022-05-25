ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires 662,790 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,790 shares during the period. Sonos accounts for 1.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $51,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SONO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 167,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,286. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

