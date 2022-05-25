ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $67.29 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 84,358 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,820,016,000 after buying an additional 183,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. 998,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,774,137. The company has a market capitalization of $497.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

