ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 17,661 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1,118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JD.com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 507,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,323,899. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

