Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,578.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($19.63) to GBX 1,550 ($19.50) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,370 ($17.24) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($18.25) to GBX 1,400 ($17.62) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($20.13) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock remained flat at $$17.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.