ApeCoin (APE) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for $7.44 or 0.00024974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $358.96 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

