Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,750. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $29,591,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,483,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 500,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,818 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 227,575 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

