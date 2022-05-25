Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,793,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 817,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,334 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.53. 7,376,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,544,946. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

